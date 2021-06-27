Down to Final Out, Ports Come Back to Top 66ers

SAN BERNARDINO, Ca. - Down 2-1 with two outs in the ninth inning, the Ports sent eight batters to the plate to score six runs en route to a 7-2 victory over the Inland Empire 66ers at San Manuel Stadium on Saturday night.

Lawrence Butler led off the ninth with double off the left field wall, but remained on second base after back-to-back strikeouts. Jose Rivas was then hit by a pitch, and Robert Puason legged out an infield single to load the bases. Brayan Buelvas followed with an infield single off the glove of 66ers' pitcher Dakota Donovan to tie the game at two, and Joshwan Wright hit a broken bat double down the left field line to clear the bases and give the Ports a 5-2 lead.

The Ports (20-26) struck for two more when Tyler Soderstrom doubled to drive in Wright and Kevin Richards reached on an error, allowing Soderstrom to score to make it 7-2.

Jose Mora retired the 66ers 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth to close the game out for the Ports.

Pedro Santos (2-1) got the win for the Ports, giving up just one run in three innings. Donovan (1-2) took the loss for the 66ers, giving up six runs (five earned) in 2/3 of an inning.

With the win, the Ports clinch a winning road trip through Fresno and San Bernardino with a record of 7-4 going into Sunday's series finale with the 66ers with first pitch coming at 5:35pm.

