Four Arms Pitch Nuts to 5-1 Win

June 27, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Modesto Nuts News Release







Lake Elsinore, CA - With a 5-1 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm, the Modesto Nuts were able earn a series split in Lake Elsinore at The Diamond.

With the win, the Nuts (26-22) have won back-to-back games for the first time in the month of June.

Max Roberts made the start for the Nuts and threw two innings. He allowed just a one two-out run in the first inning after Alberto Rodriguez lost a ball in the sun. Brandon Valenzuela doubled home that runner to get the Storm (23-25) on the board. Roberts followed that up with a clean second inning before coming out of the ballgame.

Kelvin Nunez (W, 2-1) followed and was outstanding. He tossed three hitless innings and retired nine in a row after a lead off walk. Jorge Benitez worked two scoreless innings. The lefty used a double play to work around one walk while facing just six hitters in his two innings. Luis Curvelo closed the game out. He struck out two during a perfect eighth inning. In the ninth, he issued two one-out walks. After a fly out, the Storm loaded the bases on a dropped third strike to bring the tying run to the plate. Curvleo closed out the win by inducing a pop out to the shortstop to end the game.

Alberto Rodriguez gave the Nuts a first-inning run on a sac fly which drove in Victor Labrada. Labrada had started the game with a double and finished with a two-hit day. Robert Perez Jr. doubled in the fourth and scored when Dariel Gomez followed him up with a double of his own. Matt Sheffler capped the two-run fourth with an RBI single. In the fifth, Perez added an RBI single. In the sixth, Labrada and Cesar Izturis Jr. teamed up on a double steal of second and home.

Ruben Galindo (L, 2-2), in his first career start, worked four innings and allowed three runs on five hits for the Storm.

After an off day on Monday, the Modesto Nuts open a six-game series with the Visalia Rawhide on Tuesday night at 6:00 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.