Streaking Giants Win Fifth Straight over Quakes

June 27, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - San Jose Giants News Release







The Giants earned their fifth consecutive victory over Dodgers affiliate Rancho Cucamonga this week with a 7-2 win on Saturday night at Excite Ballpark. Carson Ragsdale had a dominant five-inning start on the mound while the San Jose hitters continued their outstanding series at the plate en route to another win. With the victory, the Giants (33-14) have now won 16 out of their last 19 games overall.

San Jose never trailed on Saturday as Ragsdale set the tone early with four strikeouts over two hitless innings to begin his start. The Giants then pushed across a single run in the bottom of the second without the benefit of a hit to take a 1-0 lead. Marco Luciano started the rally by drawing a walk before moving to second on a wild pitch. Luciano then scored when the next batter, Alex Canario, reached safely on a fielding error committed by Sauryn Lao at third.

Ragsdale maintained the one-run advantage as he pitched around a two-out double and a walk in the top of the third. He then fanned two more batters in a scoreless fourth inning before the Giants erupted for three runs on three RBI doubles in the bottom of the frame. A walk to Casey Schmitt started the pivotal half-inning and then with one out, Canario blasted an RBI double down the left field line to stretch the lead to 2-0. Canario was thrown out at third attempting to advance on the play, but Harrison Freed would restart the rally by drawing a two-out walk. Fabian Pena was up next and he laced a double into the left center field gap to score Freed all the way from first with the second run of the inning. Jimmy Glowenke then hit a liner that bounced off the glove of the diving right fielder Jonny DeLuca for another double as Pena scored to make it 4-0.

Rancho Cucamonga's only run off of Ragsdale came in the top of the fifth as Wladimir Chalo led off with a double when his slow grounder to third bounced off the bag and skipped over the shoulder of the third baseman Schmitt. Chalo advanced to third on a passed ball and scored when Edwin Mateo grounded out.

San Jose though came right back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend the lead to 6-1. Carter Williams hit a leadoff single before Abdiel Layer reached on an error to put runners on the corners. After Layer stole second, Schmitt's groundout to shortstop brought home Williams. Then with two down, Canario singled sharply into right plating Layer for a 6-1 cushion.

The Giants completed their scoring for the night when Pena launched a deep solo home run to left in the bottom of the sixth. The homer, Pena's first since joining the club this season, pushed the lead to 7-1.

The Quakes scratched across a run in the top of the seventh off reliever Ivan Armstrong on a bases loaded RBI groundout to make it 7-2, but would get no closer. Armstrong stranded two runners in the inning before Justin Crump entered and kept Rancho off the board in the eighth and ninth innings to seal the victory.

GIANTS NOTES

Five Straight

The Giants have won the first five games of their series against South Division-leading Rancho Cucamonga. San Jose has scored 43 runs over the five games (8.6 per game).

Ragsdale Bounces Back

After surrendering a season-high six runs in his previous start, Carson Ragsdale bounced back with a terrific outing on Saturday to pick-up the win. The right-hander allowed only one run and three hits during his five innings against Rancho. He walked three and struck out nine. Ragsdale leads Low-A West with 76 strikeouts in 46 innings pitched this season.

Hitting Standouts

Fabian Pena (2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) doubled and homered to lead a nine-hit Giants offensive attack. Pena was playing in only his second game with San Jose this season after joining the club from Triple-A Sacramento earlier in the week. Alex Canario (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, SB) and Carter Williams (2-for-5) also had multi-hit games.

Genoves Promoted

Giants catcher Ricardo Genoves was promoted to High-A Eugene before the game on Saturday. Genoves is fourth in Low-A West with a .338 batting average this season. He hit 11 doubles and six home runs to go with 24 RBI's in 38 games for San Jose. Genoves was batting at a .379 clip in 19 June games. In a corresponding roster move, catcher Rodolfo Bone returned to the Giants from the Arizona Complex League (Rookie-level).

Division Lead

The Giants (33-14) maintained their four-game lead over second-place Fresno (29-18) in the North Division standings. San Jose is a season-high 19 games over .500.

On Deck

The Giants will look to sweep the six-game series against Rancho Cucamonga when the teams meet on Sunday evening at Excite Ballpark. First pitch is set for 5:00 PM. Ryan Murphy is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.