Nuts Hold on in 12-11 Win

Lake Elsinore, CA - Trent Tingelstad led the Modesto Nuts offensive barrage in their 12-11 win against the Lake Elsinore Storm on Saturday night at The Diamond.

Joshua Mears homered for the Storm (23-24) in the bottom of the second inning to put the Storm on top first.

In the bottom of the first Victor Labrada tripled home two runs before Noelvi Marte drove him in with a sacrifice fly to give the Nuts (25-22) their first lead of the night. Trent Tingelstad started his big night with a two-run double later to cap the five-run third inning.

In the fourth, the Storm would come back and retake the lead in the fourth inning when Damon Casetta-Stubbs (W, 3-3) walked three and allowed three more runs on two wild pitches and an RBI groundout.

Quickly in the fifth, the Nuts took the lead for good against Carlos Guarte (L, 0-2) and the Storm. Tingelstad homered to center to tie the game before Brett Rodriguez singled home Amador Arias to give the Nuts the lead.

In the fourth, the Nuts added some insurance when Tingelstad singled home two runs. He finished the day going 4-for-5 with five RBI.

In the ninth, the Nuts held a three-run lead with Nolan Hoffman (S, 4/4) checking into the game. He recorded the first out before a walk and a triple brought in the first run of the ninth. Jack Stronach made it a one-run game with an RBI groundout. Hoffman got a strike away from a victory before he induced a groundball off the bat of Sean Guilbe. It was misplayed at second base allowing Guilbe to reach and bring the winning run to the plate. Zack Mathis singled to put two on with two out in the ninth, but Jordy Barley groundout to first to end the game.

The six-game series finale is on Sunday evening at 4:05pm between the Nuts and Storm at The Diamond before a Monday off day.

