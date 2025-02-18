Storm Announce 2025 Preseason Game

SEATTLE - The 2025 Seattle Storm preseason starts on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 3:00 pm PST with a matchup against the Connecticut Sun at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Storm's roster will feature some familiar faces for fans this season, boasting WNBA Champions Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor, six-time All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith, 2024 European Player of the Year Gabby Williams, and three-time WNBA Champion Alysha Clark, who will make her debut back in the Emerald City. The Sun's roster, however, will feature new players including veteran WNBA Champion Natasha Cloud, WNBA MVP Tina Charles and former No. 5 overall pick of the 2024 draft, Jacy Sheldon. Seattle went 2-1 against Connecticut in 2024, and the two teams will meet four times during the 2025 regular season.

Storm Season Tickets, Mini and Flex Plans and Group and Premium Experiences are available for the 2025 season, while single game tickets will go on sale in the spring. For more information, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).

