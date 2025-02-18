Single Game Tickets for All Las Vegas Aces Home Games Go on Sale February 25 at 10 AM PT
February 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release
LAS VEGAS - A limited number of single-game tickets for the Las Vegas Aces 22 regular season home games go on sale to the public Tuesday, Feb. 25, beginning at 10 am PT. Additionally, the Aces today announced a preseason contest against the Phoenix Mercury, slated for May 6 at 7 pm, and tickets for that game also will be available to the public on Feb. 25 at 10 am PT. Tickets for all games, which start at $15, may be purchased by visiting AXS.com.
Eighteen of the 22 home games, as well as the Aces preseason clash against the Mercury, will be played at Michelob ULTRA Arena, with four games to be contested at T-Mobile Arena. Those games are June 22 versus Indiana, against Minnesota on Sept. 4 and against Chicago on Sept. 7 and 9.
As part of the team's promotional schedule, the Aces are hosting seven theme nights and have 11 exclusive giveaways throughout the season.
Theme nights are as follows:
Opening Night: May 23 vs. Washington
Kids Day: June 15 vs. Phoenix
PRIDE: June 26 vs. Washington
Throwback/Alumni Celebration: July 12 vs. Golden State
Cancer Awareness: August 17 vs. Dallas
Heroes of the House: September 4 vs. Minnesota
Fan Appreciation presented by Ally: September 9 vs. Chicago
The giveaways, some of which are related to theme nights listed above, are as follows:
2025 Aces Collectible Pin No. 1: May 23 vs. Washington
BUCKET$ Squish: June 15 vs. Phoenix
2025 Aces Collectible Pin No. 2: June 25 vs. Connecticut
Love flag: June 26 vs. Washington
Aces bucket hat: July 12 vs. Golden State
2025 Aces Collectible Pin No. 3: July 22 vs. Atlanta
A'ja Wilson Bobblehead: August 19 vs. Atlanta
2025 Aces Collectible Pin No. 4: August 21 vs. Phoenix
Challenge Coin: September 4 vs. Minnesota
2025 Aces Collectible Pin No. 5: September 7 vs. Chicago
TBA: September 9 vs. Chicago
Last September the Las Vegas Aces sold out of season ticket memberships for the 2025 season, making them the first team in WNBA history to sell out season ticket allotments in back-to-back seasons, as well as the first to do so before the conclusion of the previous year's campaign. Fans interested in adding their names to a waiting list for 2026 may do so by visiting the Las Vegas Aces website.
In addition to receiving early access to season tickets when they become available, benefits of being on the waitlist include priority access to preseason, regular season single-game tickets and playoff tickets, discounts on the Aces online shop and access to select Aces events.
