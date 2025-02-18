Connecticut Sun Take on Seattle Storm in Preseason Matchup

February 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced the team will travel to Washington to play the Seattle Storm for a preseason game, ahead of its 2025 campaign. This will be the Sun's first test under the organization's new Head Coach, Rachid Meziane and a chance for the new faces of Connecticut's roster to gel on the court in a game setting.

The Sun will tip-off against the Storm on Sunday, May 4 at 6:00PM ET/3:00PM PT at Climate Pledge Arena. Connecticut dropped the 2024 regular season series to the Storm, 1-2, but have won seven of the last nine matchups against Seattle dating back to the 2022 season. The last time these two teams faced each other in a preseason game was back on May 8, 2007, when the Storm defeated the Sun, 63-55, in Connecticut.

Dating back to the 2015 season, the Sun are 17-3 in preseason contests. The team has also won eight of their last ten preseasons games.

Details of additional preseason games for the Sun will be announced at a later date.

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

