Mikiah Herbert Harrigan Signs Training Camp Contract with Dallas Wings

February 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have signed forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan to a training camp contract, the team announced today.

Herbert Harrigan was the sixth overall pick by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She is a South Carolina graduate who won an NCAA Championship with the Gamecocks in 2017. The 6-2 forward has spent time with Minnesota, the Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury, appearing in 31 games for the Mercury in 2024 and averaging 3.2 points and 1.5 rebounds. She is currently playing for Maccabi Ironi Ramat Gan in Israel where she is averaging 16.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

The Wings acquired the rights to Herbert Harrigan from the Phoenix Mercury in the four-team trade with Phoenix, the Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever announced earlier this month. The trade also saw Dallas acquire DiJonai Carrington, Tyasha Harris, NaLyssa Smith and the No. 12 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, along with the right to swap Second Round picks with Connecticut in 2026, and Third Round picks with Indiana in 2027.

