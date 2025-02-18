Phoenix Mercury Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule
February 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced their two-game preseason schedule for the 2025 WNBA season. The Mercury will take on the Aces in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 6 at 7 p.m., before hosting the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday, May 11 at 3 p.m.
Tickets for the home preseason game on May 11 and the regular season home opener on May 17 against the Seattle Storm are available now at phoenixmercury.com/tix. Preseason broadcast information will be announced at a later date.
