Valkyries Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule Presented by Kaiser Permanente

February 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries today announced its 2025 preseason schedule presented by Kaiser Permanente. The team will host the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m., and travel to the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, May 11 at 3:00 p.m.

The Golden State Valkyries will tip off the regular season on May 16 at home at 7:00 p.m against the Los Angeles Sparks. The team's full broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

DATE GAME LOCAL TIME

May 6, 2025 Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center 7:00pm

May 11, 2025 Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center 3:00pm

In advance of the inaugural season in 2025, JPMorgan Chase is offering an exclusive Valkyries varsity jacket to all fans who purchase their 2025 season tickets with a Chase debit or credit card. Fans who wish to place a deposit to secure season tickets can do so at valkyries.com.

For more information on the Golden State Valkyries, please visit valkyries.com.

