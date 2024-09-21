Stoppage-Time Winner Earns Rhode Island FC 2-1 Comeback Win Over FC Tulsa

SMITHFIELD, RI - Rhode Island FC turned a first-half deficit into a dominant win on Saturday, scoring two late goals to secure a dramatic come-from-behind 2-1 win over FC Tulsa at Beirne Stadium on Kids Night, presented by Rhode Island Energy. After Noah Fuson equalized in the second half, Albert Dikwa "Chico" extended his team-leading goal tally to eight with a last-minute winner to give RIFC three vital points in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

FC Tulsa (7W-11L-10D) got on the board early, striking first just eight minutes into the match when Faysal Bettache split Rhode Island FC's (9W-7L-13D) defensive line with a through ball to Aaron Bibout. Taking the ball into the 18-yard-box, Bibout picked out the top-left corner with a powerful effort to give the visitors the early lead.

RIFC picked up the pace following the opening goal, coming closest to an equalizer in the 34th minute when Marc Ybarra got on the end of an attempted clearance at the corner of the 18-yard-box, rippling the roof of the net with a curling effort that flew past the outstretched hands of FC Tulsa goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda and inches clear of the crossbar. In the final seconds of first-half stoppage time, JJ Williams found the target with a header toward the back post from close range, but it was saved by Peñaranda to preserve the lead for the visitors going into halftime.

Rhode Island FC immediately came out firing in the second half when Jojea Kwizera found open space down the left wing with less than a minute gone, sending in a dangerous low cross that was handled well by Peñaranda. In the 48th minute, Peñaranda was the hero again with a pair of impressive saves to deny powerful back-to-back shots from Ybarra and Clay Holstad from the top of the box. Minutes later, RIFC once again tore forward, continuing a dominant attacking spell with a close-range shot from JJ WIllaims that was drilled just wide of the near post.

In the 63rd minute, Noah Fuson nearly found the back of the net in spectacular fashion as RIFC continued to push. Using crafty footwork to beat his defender in the box, Fuson chipped the ball up and over Peñaranda and towards the open goal, only to be denied by the crossbar.

Six minutes later, Fuson found a similar position in the box, and this time he found the back of the net to finally cash in on RIFC's newfound attacking momentum. Recovering the ball after a Tulsa turnover in the attacking third, the forward tucked a right-footed effort into the far side netting from a tight angle to level the score at one. Fuson nearly got his second of the match in the 85th minute, firing another curler towards the top corner that Peñaranda denied with a fingertip save.

Finally, deep into the second minute of stoppage time, Albert Dikwa "Chico" was the hero for RIFC, taking advantage of a scramble of bodies in the six-yard box. Pouncing on a loose ball at the goaline, the Cameroonian poked the ball into the back of the net, bringing Beirne Stadium to life and giving Rhode Island FC a dramatic come-from-behind 2-1 win in the final seconds.

Up next, RIFC will travel out west to take on San Antonio FC on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Fans can join in cheering on the team at the Official Rhode Island FC watch party at Providence G Pub or tune in locally on NESN and streaming on ESPN+. Following the final Western Conference road trip of the season, RIFC returns to Beirne Stadium for the first of two-straight home matches on Saturday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m. to welcome Tampa Bay Rowdies. Tickets to the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

TUL - Aaron Bibout (Faysal Bettache), 8th minute: Bibout laces a left-footed shot past Koke Vegas and into the top-left corner. RI 0, TUL 1

RI - Noah Fuson (Jojea Kwizera), 69th minute: Fuson tucks the ball into the far side netting from a tight angle. RI 1, TUL 1

RI - Albert Dikwa "Chico" (Zachary Herivaux), 90+2 minute: Chico pounces on a loose ball in the box, poking home the match-winner. RI 2, TUL 1

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Noah Fuson's goal in the second half was his fifth of the season, tying him for second on the team with Frank Nodarse. Fuson is the first RIFC player to reach double-figure goal contributions this season, with five goals and six assists. Fuson's six shots on the night matched the highest single-match total for any RIFC player this season.

Jojea Kwizera's assist to Fuson's goal was his fifth of the season, tying JJ Williams for second-most on the team.

Albert Dikwa "Chico" scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season.

Zack Herivaux's assist to Chico for the match-winner was his first career assist for RIFC.

RIFC outshot Tulsa 24-4, holding the visitors to just 1 shot in the final 73 minutes.

The win marked the second time this season Rhode Island FC has fought back to earn all three points when conceding first at home. The first such occasion came during RIFC's 2-1 win over North Carolina FC on July 27.

RIFC has now scored 24 of its 41 goals in the second half, including 14 in the final 10 minutes of matches and eight in stoppage time.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Noah Fuson

