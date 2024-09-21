FC Tulsa Slips to Rhode Island FC, 2-1

September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







SMITHFIELD, R.I. - A pair of second-half goals saw FC Tulsa fall to Rhode Island FC, 2-1, on Saturday at Beirne Stadium.

With the result, FC Tulsa remained at 31 points (7-11-10) while Rhode Island FC elevated to 40 points (9-7-13). FC Tulsa closed the game ninth in the Western Conference and awaits the results of San Antonio FC, which carries 31 points, and Monterey Bay F.C., which enters play with 29 points.

FC Tulsa sprung into action quickly, with Aaron Bibout notching a goal in the eighth minute of action. The club's fastest goal since Stefan Stojanovic's first-minute goal on April 5, Bibout generated the transition goal into the top-left corner following a counterattack pass from Faysal Bettache.

The goal marked Bibout's second donning FC Tulsa colors and Bettache's second assist of the season.

FC Tulsa nearly found nylon again two minutes later from Bettache, who lined up a shot just outside the center of the 18-yard box, but had the fell hit Koke Vegas in the chest.

Both sides generated similar opportunities through the first 45 minutes, with the two firing a pair of shots on target in the segment. Rhode Island FC outshot FC Tulsa, 6-3, and laced five shots in the box to zero from the road squad - but couldn't etch the scoreboard.

FC Tulsa battled in their own third in the opening segments of the second half, with 44.2% of play being generated in it during the first 15 minutes of the frame. Johan Peñaranda and the club rendered Rhode Island FC's opening six shot attempts useless in the second half - but were unable to stuff the seventh.

In the 68th minute, Noah Fuson struck the equalizer for Rhode Island FC, slipping into the left of the 18-yard box and passing a goal above Peñaranda into the top of the net.

A sequence of saves commenced in the 82nd and 83rd minute, with Patrick Seagrist lining a low riser into the middle of the goal for FC Tulsa, but was stopped short. On the other end, Fuson's brace aspirations fizzled as a curled shot from the top-left corner of the 18-yard box was stopped with a soaring save.

Rhode Island FC notched the match-winning goal in 90+2, with Albert Dikwa scoring in the box.

Up next, FC Tulsa caps its road trip against Oakland Roots SC on Sunday, September 29, at 5 p.m. CT.

Goals - 8' TUL - A. Bibout (A: F. Bettache)

68' RI - N. Fuson (A: J. Kwizera)

90+2' RI - A. Dikwa (A: Z. Herivaux)

Cards - 13' RI - K. Yao

30' RI - Z. Herivaux

48' TUL - B. Diallo

57' TUL - J. Peñaranda

63' RI - N. Fuson

Lineups -

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Patrick Seagrist, Bradley Bourgeois, Alexis Souahy, Owen Damm, Edwin Laszo, Andrew Booth, Milo Yosef, Faysal Bettache, Stefan Stojanovic, Aaron Bibout (Subs Used: Boubacar Diallo, Arthur Rogers, Matthew Bell, Sebastian Sanchez, Rashid Tetteh,

RI: Koke Vegas, Frank Nodarse, Karifa Yao, Grant Stoneman, Jojea Kwizera, Marc Ybarra, Zach Herivaux, Clay Holstad, Noah Fuson, JJ Williams, Jack Panayotou (Subs Used: (Stephen Turnbull, Albert Dikwa, Mark Doyle, Joe Brito)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.