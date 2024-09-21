Match Notes (9.21.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Hartford Athletic
September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Hartford Athletic
Competition: USL Championship
Date: September 21, 2024
Kick off time: 4:00 PM PT
Weather Forecast: 64 degrees, cloudy
Venue: Trinity Health Stadium
Location: Hartford, Connecticut
Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+
Match Preview:
Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with 10 goals this season and has added 3 assists, marking his highest goal contributions in a single season.
Memo has tied the single-season Roots record for assists, with 7 so far in 2024.
Roots are currently at 500, with a record of 12 wins, 4 ties, and 12 losses, and 6 games remaining.
Oakland won the last time they visited Harford in 2022.
Last Meeting:
OAK 1, HFD 2
Last Three Games:
September 14, 2024
OAK 0, SA 1
September 7, 2024
NC 5, OAK 0
August 31, 2024
OAK 1, NM 0
Last Starting XI vs San Antonio FC: 3-4-3
GK - Paul Blanchette
D - Gagi Margvelashvili
D - Neveal Hackshaw
D - Niall Logue
M - Justin Rasmussen
M - Memo Diaz
M - Camden Riley
M - Daniel Gomez
F - José Luis Sinisterra
F - Baboucarr Njie
F - Dom Dwyer
Injuries
None
Discipline
Suspended - Camden Riley - Red Card
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 21, 2024
- El Paso Locomotive FC Welcome Gerson Echeverry as New Assistant Coach - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Assistant Coach Gerson Echeverry Departs Club for Coaching Opportunity. - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Match Notes (9.21.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Hartford Athletic - Oakland Roots
- Detroit City FC Hosts Eastern Conference Leading Louisville City in Final National Broadcast of the Season - Detroit City FC
- Rhode Island FC Returns to Sold-Out Beirne Stadium Tonight for Kids Night - Rhode Island FC
- What to Watch for with LouCity at Detroit City FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Match Notes (9.21.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Hartford Athletic
- Celebrate Conoce Tus Raíces Night + Join Our Community Investment Round
- Roots Concede Early, Fall 0-1 at Home to San Antonio FC
- Roots Concede Early, Fall 0-1 at Home to San Antonio FC
- Match Notes (9.14.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs San Antonio FC