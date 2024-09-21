Match Notes (9.21.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Hartford Athletic

September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Hartford Athletic

Competition: USL Championship

Date: September 21, 2024

Kick off time: 4:00 PM PT

Weather Forecast: 64 degrees, cloudy

Venue: Trinity Health Stadium

Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+

Match Preview:

Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with 10 goals this season and has added 3 assists, marking his highest goal contributions in a single season.

Memo has tied the single-season Roots record for assists, with 7 so far in 2024.

Roots are currently at 500, with a record of 12 wins, 4 ties, and 12 losses, and 6 games remaining.

Oakland won the last time they visited Harford in 2022.

Last Meeting:

OAK 1, HFD 2

Last Three Games:

September 14, 2024

OAK 0, SA 1

September 7, 2024

NC 5, OAK 0

August 31, 2024

OAK 1, NM 0

Last Starting XI vs San Antonio FC: 3-4-3

GK - Paul Blanchette

D - Gagi Margvelashvili

D - Neveal Hackshaw

D - Niall Logue

M - Justin Rasmussen

M - Memo Diaz

M - Camden Riley

M - Daniel Gomez

F - José Luis Sinisterra

F - Baboucarr Njie

F - Dom Dwyer

Injuries

None

Discipline

Suspended - Camden Riley - Red Card

