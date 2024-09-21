North Carolina FC Blanks Indy Eleven, 2-0

September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, NC - North Carolina FC beat Indy Eleven, 2-0, at WakeMed Soccer Park behind an early strike from Rafa Mentzingen and a late insurance goal from Oalex Anderson.

With the win, NCFC improves to 9-10-9 on the season and moves up to 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Mentzingen opened the scoring in the 19', rocketing a shot off the underside of the bar to beat Indy goalkeeper Hunter Sulte. Collin Martin picked up the assist, sliding the ball to Mentzingen in an open pocket of space after Ezra Armstrong's strong drive into the box.

Anderson added the dagger in the 79', slamming home a cutback from Armstrong. The goal was Anderson's 33rd in an NCFC jersey, putting the forward just two goals shy of the club's all-competitions record.

Match Notes:

Collin Martin made his 150th USL Championship regular season appearance.

Oalex Anderson's 78' goal was his 33rd in an NCFC jersey, putting him just two goals shy of Brian Shriver's NCFC all-competition scoring record.

The clean sheet was NCFC's 11th clean sheet of the season.

Up Next: North Carolina FC is back on the road to take on El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday, September 28, at 3 p.m. ET.

Box Score:

NCFC (3-4-3): Jake McGuire; Paco Craig ©, Lamar Batista, Bryce Washington; Ezra Armstrong, Collin Martin, Mikey Maldonado, Rafa Mentzingen; Rodrigo Da Costa (Louis Perez - 68'), Evan Conway (Jaden Servania - 90' + 3'), Oalex Anderson (Shaft Brewer Jr. - 79').

Subs not used: Akira Fitzgerald, Trevor Mulqueen, Daniel Navarro, Jacori Hayes.

IND (4-4-2): Hunter Sulte; Adrián Diz, Ben Ofeimu, Hayden White, Aedan Stanley; Aodhan Quinn (Laurence Wootton - 89'), Brem Soumaoro, Jack Blake (Douglas Martinez - 69'), Augustine Williams; Romario Williams (Elliot Collier - 69'), Maalique Foster.

Subs not used: Yannik Oettl, Josh O'Brien, Cam Lindley, Logan Neidlinger.

Score:

NCFC: 2

IND: 0

Goals:

NCFC: R. Mentzingen - 19' (C. Martin), O. Anderson - 78' (E. Armstrong)

IND: -

Cautions:

NCFC: M. Maldonado - 22', L. Batista - 45'+6', R. Mentzingen - 55', C. Martin - 73'

IND: R. Williams - 33', H. White - 44'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

IND: -

Venue (Location): WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 2,478

