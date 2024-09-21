Oakland Lose Third Straight Game, Falling 2-0 to Hartford

September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Hartford Athletic opened the scoring against Oakland Roots within the first 20 minutes, with Marlon Hairston finding the net following a period of dominance from the kickoff from the hosts.

Hartford Athletic continued to dominate the rest of the first half and came close to doubling their lead, hitting the post as their closest chance. The half ended with Hartford maintaining their 1-0 lead over Oakland Roots.

Hartford came out aggressively in the second half, which culminated in Jordan Scarlett receiving a red card for a challenge on Oakland's Irakoze Donasiyano. This gave Roots a man advantage moving forward.

Despite having a man advantage and making three substitutions, Oakland Roots couldn't capitalize. Kyle Edwards managed to score against the run of play on a set piece for Hartford Athletic, extending their lead to 2-0.

Oakland battled until the final whistle in Hartford but were unable to find the back of the net, ultimately losing their third consecutive game by a 2-0 scoreline.

Roots will now head home to the East Bay for a matchup with FC Tulsa on Sunday, Sept. 29th - that game is scheduled for a 3 PM PT kickoff.

Oakland Roots SC vs Hartford Athletic

USL Championship | September 21, 2024

Venue: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford, Connecticut

Kickoff: 4:00 PM PT

Weather: 63 degrees, cloudy

SCORELINE:

HFD: 2

OAK: 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

HFD: Marlon Hairston 20'

HFD: Kyle Edwards 77'

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

OAK: Irakoze Donasiyano 11' (yellow)

OAK: Gagi Margvelashvili 40' (yellow)

OAK: José Luis Sinisterra 46' (yellow)

HFD: Jordan Scarlett 51' (red)

HFD: Anderson Asiedu 90+' (yellow)

OAKLAND ROOTS LINEUP: Paul Blanchette, Justin Rasmussen, Neveal Hackshaw, Gagi Margvelashvili, Memo Diaz, Daniel Gomez, Rafael Baca (Ali Elmasnaouy), Baboucarr Njie (Miche-Naider Chéry), Irakoze Donasiyano (Trayvone Reid), José Luis Sinisterra (Etsgar Cruz), Johnny Rodriguez

Unused subs: Niall Logue, Ilya Alekseev, Timothy Syrel

Shots: 14 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corner Kicks: 7 | Fouls: 12 | Offside: 1 |

HARTFORD ATHLETIC LINEUP: Jordan Scarlett, Triston Hodge, Beverly Makangila (Anderson Asiedu), Marcus Epps, Danny Barrera (Kyle Edwards), Joe Farrell, Michael DeShields, Emmanuel Samadia, Mamadou Dieng, Renan Ribeiro, Marlon Hairston (Thomas Vancaeyezeele)

Unused subs: Greg Monroe, Griffin Tomas, Tyler Freeman, Justin DiCarlo, Kauan Ribeiro

Shots: 14 | Shots On Goal: 6 | Corner Kicks: 2 | Fouls: 10 | Offside: 4 |

