Rhode Island FC Returns to Sold-Out Beirne Stadium Tonight for Kids Night

September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Although FC Tulsa is unbeaten (5W-0L-4D) when scoring multiple goals this season, the Oklahoma club has only managed to find the back of the net more than once in a match three times since late May and has earned just one win in its last eight tries. A 1-0 loss to league-leading Louisville City FC last time out marked the second time in six matches the Western Conference club failed to register a shot on target, and the 12th time Tulsa has failed to find the back of the net, the second-most in the league behind only Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (13 shutouts against). With the attack struggling to produce of late, the club finds itself in the bottom seven teams in the USL Championship in scoring with 27 goals - an average of just over one goal per match. Against an RIFC team that, despite sitting on 39 goals this season, has been shut out in two-straight matches for only the second time, Tulsa will need to find a way to strike early and often to pick up a much-needed three points on the road. Despite the scoring struggles up front for FC Tulsa, goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda has been in excellent form during his first season as a professional, making six saves against Louisville to keep his side in the match through 90 minutes. The 24-year-old finished two saves shy of his career-high eight that he set five matches prior.

Despite scoring 26 goals in 13 matches and picking up the most points in the USL Championship with only one loss from June 12 to Aug. 31, Rhode Island FC has struggled to operate at a similar efficiency in its last two matches. The club was held to consecutive shutouts for only the second time, resulting in its first set of back-to-back losses. The Ocean State club's last win did come in front of its home fans at Beirne Stadium, however, and RIFC has not lost at home since June 8. RIFC's inability to find the back of the net in its last time out at Orange County SC did not come from a lack of chances. After registering a season-low two shots with none on target in its previous match at Pittsburgh, Khano Smith's men jumped out on the attack early on Saturday, forcing six saves out of Orange County SC goalkeeper Chris Sulter with 18 total shots on the night. Now that only three points separate Rhode Island FC and ninth-place Pittsburgh, tapping back into its recent momentum at home and picking up all three points is a must to keep the club safely in the driver's seat for a postseason berth.

WHAT

Rhode Island FC returns home to face FC Tulsa in Week 29 of the USL Championship season.

WHO

Rhode Island FC

FC Tulsa

WHEN

Saturday, September 21

7:30 p.m. ET

WHERE

Beirne Stadium

1150 Douglas Pike

Smithfield, RI 02917

BROADCAST

NESN+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

RADIO

790 The Score (790 AM)

THEME

Kids Night presented by Rhode Island Energy

GATE GIVEAWAY

Rhode Island Energy Clap Banners (First 1,500 kids)

MERCH OF THE MATCH

Chip Stuffed Animal

