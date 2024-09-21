Las Vegas Lights FC Assistant Coach Gerson Echeverry Departs Club for Coaching Opportunity.

September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced that Assistant Coach Gerson Echeverry has departed the club for a top assistant coach role with El Paso Locomotive FC. Echeverry's departure from Lights FC for the new role is effective immediately.

"I want to thank Gerson for his time at the club," said Sporting Director Gian Neglia. "We put together an entirely new roster at the beginning of this season, and he was pivotal in helping us build chemistry and success on the field very quickly. I am very appreciative of his contributions during a historic season for the Lights, and everyone at the club wishes him well in his next opportunity in El Paso."

Echeverry originally joined Head Coach Dennis Sanchez's staff on March 8, 2024 and helped the Lights put together strong performances on the field. The team currently sits in 5th place in the Western Conference.

