Detroit City FC Hosts Eastern Conference Leading Louisville City in Final National Broadcast of the Season

September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

DETROIT - Detroit City FC continues its Push for the Playoffs this Sunday as they face off against top-of-the-table in the Eastern Conference Louisville City FC in Le Rouge's final nationally-broadcast match of the season. Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium is set for 3:00 PM EDT and will be broadcast live on ESPN 2.

Le Rouge comes into this match after claiming a crucial three points last weekend, defeating New Mexico United 1-0. A Maxi Rodriguez converted penalty would be the night's only goal, but a stellar performance from the Detroit backline, especially in the second half, sealed the three points for Detroit. For goalkeeper Carlos Saldaña, it was his second straight clean sheet, his fifth clean sheet of the season.

With the teams directly in front of and behind Detroit City winning last weekend, Detroit City did not gain or lose any position with the victory, as they still sit in 4th place. They are four points behind third-place Tampa Bay Rowdies and two points ahead of fifth-place Indy Eleven.

Louisville City FC is in the midst of another stellar year for the club, currently in the driver's seat to claim its first-ever Players Shield. Lou City sits atop the eastern conference with 62 points, six points ahead of second-place Charleston Battery, who are also their closest competitor in the Players Shield race.

Last weekend, Louisville extended their lead at the top of the table with a 1-0 road victory against FC Tulsa. Jansen Wilson's goal in the 33rd minute continued his hot streak as of late, scoring his sixth goal in the past six games.

Striker Wilson Harris sits second in the USL Championships for goals this season with 16. Two of those goals came back in May when Detroit City traveled down to Louisville, where they fell 5-1.

The last time these two clubs faced off at Keyworth Stadium was back in July 2023, when Detroit picked up their only win against Louisville City, defeating them 2-0. A Ben Morris goal in the fifth minute gave DCFC an early lead, and an own goal by Louisville City in the 60th minute would seal the deal for Detroit City.

Detroit City will be on the road for the next two weeks, heading to California to face Monterey Bay FC and South Carolina to face Charleston Battery. Le Rouge will return to Keyworth on October 12th in the penultimate home game of the regular season against Indy Eleven. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

