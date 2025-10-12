Roots Draw, 2-2, in Nevada Versus Las Vegas Lights FC

Oakland looked headed for a much needed victory Saturday night in Nevada, but a late leveling goal from Las Vegas Lights FC saw the match end in a 2-2 draw.

Neither side started the match looking entirely convincing, as both keepers went without any true tests for the first 25 minutes of the game.

Roots were dominating possession though, and were keeping the ball within the attacking third for much of the first frame.

Oakland was rewarded in the 29th minute, moving the ball upfield quickly with Danny Trejo using some nifty footwork to beat a defender down the left side before working into the box and sending a cross to Peter Wilson on the far post who redirected the ball off his chest and into the back of the net for his club record sixth consecutive match with a goal to make it 1-0 Roots.

But Oakland hardly had time to celebrate, as Roots conceded a set piece in their own end that led to a 31st minute shot by former Roots forward Johnny Rodriguez from the top of the box which took a massive deflection, lofting over the head of Kendall McIntosh to draw the match level at 1-1.

Oakland nearly regained the lead in the 50th minute when Peter Wilson was fouled just on the top right corner of the box. Faysal Bettache's direct free kick rang the right post before being cleared from danger.

Danny Trejo returned the lead to Oakland in short order anyway, after an excellent series of passing moved the ball beautifully from box to box. Bettache had a number of options at the end of his run into the attacking third, but played a short pass to his left, finding Trejo who finished his shot off the crossbar and in to make it 2-1 Roots in the 56th.

The remainder of the match saw some excellent defending from Roots that looked like it would be enough to earn them the win and all three points in the Western Conference table. But in an unfortunate turn, Oakland would let a late lead slip through their fingers.

Roots conceded a leveler in the 87th minute when a cross into the box bounced off a Las Vegas chest before winding up at the feet of Stefan Stojanovic who let one fly to find the top right corner, drawing Lights even at 2-2 with only minutes remaining in the contest.

On the very last play of the match, a netfront scrum led to multiple point blank shots from Roots, none of which found their way through traffic as the final whistle blew with the score still deadlocked.

Las Vegas' postseason hopes ended with the result, while Oakland's own playoff dreams remain an outside possibility with the point earned.

Roots will remain on the road for one more away game, as the club now heads to the desert to face New Mexico United in what is now officially a must-win matchup next Sunday, October 19th at 2 PM PT.

Oakland Roots SC at Las Vegas Lights FC

USL Championship | October 11, 2025

Venue: Cashman Field, Las Vegas, NV

Kickoff: 7:30 PM PT

Weather: 80 degrees, Clear Skies

SCORELINE:

OAK: 2

LV: 2

SCORING SUMMARY:

OAK: Peter Wilson 29'

LV: Johnny Rodriguez 31'

OAK: Danny Trejo 56'

LV: Stefan Stojanovic 87'

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

LV: Rory O'Driscoll 42' (yellow card)

LV: Gennaro Michael Nigro 49' (yellow card)

OAK: Camden Riley 52' (yellow card)

LV: Anthony Herbert 88' (yellow card)

LV: Younes Boudadi 89' (yellow card)

OAKLAND ROOTS LINEUP: Kendall McIntosh, Gagi Margvelashvili, Camden Riley (Jürgen Damm), Daniel Gomez, Peter Wilson, Panos Armenakas (Wolfgang Prentice), Tyler Gibson, Neveal Hackshaw, Ali Elmasnaouy (Kai Greene), Faysal Bettache (Morey Doner), Danny Trejo (Ilya Alekseev)

Unused subs: EJ Johnson, Raphael Spiegel

Shots: 14 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corner Kicks: 4 | Fouls: 11 | Offside: 0

LAS VEGAS LINEUP: Raiko Arozarena, Elias Gärtig, Anthony Herbert, Gennaro Michael Nigro, Younes Boudadi, Thomas McNamara, Rory O'Driscoll (Patrick Leal), Giorgio Probo, Johnny Rodriguez, Vaughn Covil (Nighte Pickering), Stefan Stojanovic

Unused subs: Nicholas Ammeter, McKinze Gaines, Christopher Pearson, Jack Singer, Turner Humphrey

Shots: 13 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corner Kicks: 2 | Fouls: 17 | Offside: 2







