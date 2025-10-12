Charleston-Colorado Springs Replay Confirmed for 5 p.m. Kickoff on Monday, October 13
Published on October 12, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery News Release
The replay of the USL Championship regular season contest between the Charleston Battery and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC has been confirmed for Monday, October 13, kicking off at 5 p.m. ET.
The contest will be replayed in full from 0-0 at Patriots Point, thus chalking off Leland Archer's goal in the 39th minute before the match was delayed during the halftime break due to severe weather and playing conditions.
Tickets previously purchased will be honored on Monday and fans will be able to purchase new tickets for the match via SeatGeek.com and at the stadium.
The match will stream on ESPN+.
Loss to Phoenix Has NCFC Still Seeking Home Playoff Game - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
Charleston-Colorado Springs Replay Confirmed for 5 p.m. Kickoff on Monday, October 13 - Charleston Battery
Roots Draw, 2-2, in Nevada Versus Las Vegas Lights FC - Oakland Roots
