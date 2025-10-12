Charleston-Colorado Springs Replay Confirmed for 5 p.m. Kickoff on Monday, October 13

The replay of the USL Championship regular season contest between the Charleston Battery and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC has been confirmed for Monday, October 13, kicking off at 5 p.m. ET.

The contest will be replayed in full from 0-0 at Patriots Point, thus chalking off Leland Archer's goal in the 39th minute before the match was delayed during the halftime break due to severe weather and playing conditions.

Tickets previously purchased will be honored on Monday and fans will be able to purchase new tickets for the match via SeatGeek.com and at the stadium.

The match will stream on ESPN+.







