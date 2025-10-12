Loss to Phoenix Has NCFC Still Seeking Home Playoff Game

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on October 12, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC









North Carolina FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) North Carolina FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

North Carolina FC lost its second game in a row in a 2-0 defeat to Phoenix Rising FC in front of 2,556 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., Friday evening. NCFC's record fell to 12-11-5 for 41 points and fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

"I thought we were flat from the beginning," said NCFC Head Coach John Bradford. "We didn't put our best effort out there. I think both goals they scored are our own mistakes. Unfortunate for us not to get one. It wasn't good enough in terms of energy from minute one to the entirety of the season on what we need to get out of this."

The 2023 champion Rising FC won their fifth game of the season on the road compared to only three victories at home. They remained in the playoff hunt with their first win since August 23rd, recording five ties and one loss since then.

Phoenix opened the scoring in the 35th minute with a goal from midfielder Charlie Dennis, his sixth of the season.

Defender Collin Smith made it 2-0 in the 61st minute, his second goal of the year.

Rising FC goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky recorded his fourth clean sheet of the season.

North Carolina clinched a playoff berth last week, and with two games left they still have an opportunity to host a playoff game.

"Obviously we need to get healthy as best as we possibly can," Bradford added. "I think we are still feeling a little bit from, mid week, last week and that kind of stuff. We can't have excuses and feel sorry for ourselves. Get back physically healthy, have a good week of training and take advantage of being at home better than we did tonight."

North Carolina's next game is at home on Saturday, October 18th against Rhode Island FC at 7 pm est.

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.