Stockton Ports Host Modesto Nuts May 17-22

May 13, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports continue their 2022 season on May 17 when they take on the Modesto Nuts, an affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Tickets are on sale now online at stocktonports.com, at the box office or by calling (209) 644-1900.

Tuesday, May 17 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (6:05 A.M. Gates Open)

Value Tuesday: Take advantage of this deal by getting an $8 Field box ticket, $3 Hot dog and $5 Nachos!

Wednesday, May 18 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (6:05 P.M. Gates Open)

Silver Slugger Night: Join us for Silver Slugger night presented by Jar Insurance.

Wine Wednesday: Six-dollar Barreled Chardonnay and District 11 Zinfandel presented by Consumnes River Farms.

Thursday, May 19 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (6:05 P.M. Gates Open)

$1 Beer Night: Get beer for $1, presented by the Law Offices of Jacob Loyal Benguerel! Hat giveaway for the first 750 ticket holders, presented by Junkout Junk Removal.

Friday, May 20 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (6:05 P.M. Gates Open)

Princess and Pirates Night: Come dressed as your favorite pirate or princess on this special themed night.

Saturday, May 21 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (5:30 P.M. Gates Open)

Alumni Night: Join the magic when Ports Alumni are in attendance to sign autographs, take pictures and watch a game.

Fireworks: Stay after the game and enjoy post game fireworks!

Sunday, May 22 | 2:09 P.M. Game Time (1:09 P.M. Gates Open)

Root Beer Float Day: Get a mug for $8 and enjoy bottomless root beer floats presented by Amy L Scriven DDS! All proceeds benefit the Stockton Ports Anchor Fund.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.