Rawhide Walk off in the Ninth

VISALIA, CA - Rawhide walk it off against the Grizzlies for the first win of the series.

Avery Short and McCade Brown did not give up a run until the fifth inning. Aiverson Rodriguez drove in the first run of the game for the Grizzlies to take a 1-0 lead. GJ Hill tied up the game in the next half inning with his second home run of the season.

Fresno's Hunter Goodman and Visalia's Deyvison De Los Santos both hit two-run blasts in the sixth inning to drive in the second and third runs of the game for their respective teams.

In the ninth, Jacen Roberson reached second base on an error by the first baseman. He scored the winning run when Oscar Santos doubled down the left field line. Rawhide own 4-3 and snapped the two game losing streak.

Rawhide look to even the series tomorrow at Valley Strong Ballpark. First pitch is at 6:30 P.M.

