Quakes Erupt as Ports Sink in Loss

May 13, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - After a couple of one-run affairs Tuesday and Wednesday, the series between the Ports and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, took on an entirely different complexion Thursday, with Rancho pounding out seventeen hits, scoring in all but two innings, to down Stockton, 16-7.

After falling behind 4-1 early, Jhoan Paulino rocketed a three-run home run to left, tying the game for in the top of of the third. Starter Luke Anderson posted a zero in the bottom of the frame against Rancho, but after that, the Quakes would go on to score eight unanswered runs, between the fourth and sixth innings, pushing the lead to 12-4.

Stockton was able to muster some resistance in the eighth, putting up a two-spot, as Nick Brueser was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Junior Perez added an RBI Single, but Rancho countered, with four in the bottom of the frame.

A Robert Puason groundout put up a cosmetic tally for the Ports, in the ninth, but Madison Jeffrey closed out the win, for Rancho Cucamonga. Three Stockton errors opened the door for five unearned runs for the Quakes, and the teams combined to leave forty-one men on base, in a heavy traffic affair.

Paulino and Perez combined for four of the Ports' five hits, while Stockton drew seven walks from Quakes' pitching, and saw four batters reach base, after being hit by pitch. Game Four of the series is scheduled for Friday, 630pm from Loan Mart Field.

