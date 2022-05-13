Rancho Rocks Ports

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes scored in six of eight innings on Thursday night, blowing out the Stockton Ports by a final of 16-7 at LoanMart Field.

Kenneth Betancourt's two-run homer snapped a 4-4 tie in the fourth, giving the Quakes their second win on the current home stand.

Yeiner Fernandez and Jose Ramos each reached base on five occasions, with Fernandez scoring a team-best three runs and Ramos driving in a team-high four runs, helping the Quakes improve to 11-4 at home this year.

Quakes' starter Jerming Rosario only lasted 2.2 innings, as he allowed three runs on just two hits.

Reliever Yamil Castillo (3-0) conceded a game-tying three-run homer in the third, but retired the final seven hitters he faced to eventually earn the win.

Ports' starter Luke Anderson (0-2) gave up six runs over four innings, including homers to Ramos (6) and Betancourt (2), taking the loss.

Rancho (19-11) is now alone in first place, thanks to Lake Elsinore's loss on Thursday in San Jose. The Quakes will send Benony Robles (2-1) to the mound on Friday, as he'll take on Stockton's Kyle Virbitsky at 6:30pm.

