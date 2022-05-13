Lake Elsinore Diamond Stadium Wins Best Ballpark in Single-A

May 13, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







The Lake Elsinore Diamond Stadium has officially won Baseball Digest's Best Single-A Ballpark Poll for the second time in three seasons. Over the last few years, our team has worked endlessly to recapture the magic of the Lake Elsinore Diamond and become a staple in our community.

"Our fans express what we already know, Lake Elsinore Diamond Stadium is the BEST MiLB stadium in the Cal League, Carolina League, and Florida State League. We could only do it with generous support from the city of Lake Elsinore, our ownership Gary and Len, the city council and the award-winning staff here at the Diamond Stadium. Since getting the nod to take over, Christine and I have worked tirelessly to resurrect the spirit of hospitality and to put on a good show. It is an honor to be recognized!"

With significant assistance from the city of Lake Elsinore, the full-time staff, and hundreds of hard-working gameday employees, this award is more than just validation of hard work but a collective effort to make our stadium home for the residents in our community.

"Diamond Stadium is an amazing ballpark because of the commitment of a first-class Minor League Baseball organization, the Lake Elsinore Storm, to the facility. But also because it has become a focal point in Lake Elsinore because of the Storm's work in our community. Stated differently, it is more than a ballpark, it is a community gathering place where everyone feels at home!"

Mayor Timothy J. Sheridan

Thank you to Baseball Digest for creating this poll each season and thank you to the best fans in baseball for voting for us this year. We look forward to continuing a successful 2022 season with our wonderful team.

LEARN MORE:

https://ballparkdigest.com/2022/05/13/the-diamond-is-your-winner-in-2022-milb-single-a-best-of-the-ballparks-fan-vote/

California League Stories from May 13, 2022

