Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Visalia

May 13, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







On May 20th, we have our Mental Health Awareness Night and Friday Night Fireworks. On May 21st, we have a pregame concert for Christian Fellowship Night, Community Outreach Night and the celebration of the 2002 Taylor Cup Champion Fresno Falcons! Hope to see you at the park for those three amazing games!

The Grizzlies and Rawhide continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm PT from Valley Strong Ballpark. Grizzlies RHP Brayan Castillo and Rawhide RHP Peniel Otano are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

HIGHWAY 99: The Fresno Grizzlies and Visalia Rawhide continue their first series tonight against one another at Valley Strong Ballpark, the first of two meetings at Visalia. Fresno is now 21-6 against Visalia in the last two seasons, outscoring the Rawhide 163-111. The 19 wins against the Rawhide last year were the most against one team in a single season in Grizzlies franchise history. Of those 19 wins, 12 of them came at Chukchansi Park, where Fresno swept Visalia two separate times. On the other side, four of the Rawhide's six wins have come via one-run walk-offs. The two cities are 39.26 miles from one another, or if you drive non-stop, 43 minutes or so. From Fresno to Visalia, you would drive in a southeast direction, following the CA 99 route.

ROARING ON OFFENSE: In 2022, the Fresno Grizzlies offense has been one of the best at the Single-A level. The Grizzlies lead all Single-A teams in batting average (.273), homers (36), hits (285), total bases (466) and slugging percentage (.447). Not only is Fresno leading some of these categories, but they are substantially higher than the rest of the level. The Grizzlies batting average is .17 points higher than the team in second (Rancho Cucamonga) and their slugging percentage is .16 points higher than the next team (Rancho Cucamonga as well). They also have 17 more hits and 14 more total bases than the respected second place squad (Rancho Cucamonga). Overall, the Grizzlies rank eighth in batting average, tied for ninth in OPS and tied for 10th in slugging percentage in all of Minor League Baseball.

"BEAR"ING DOWN ON THE REST OF THE LEAGUE: Currently, four Grizzlies hitters rank in the Top 10 of the California League in batting average. Braiden Ward leads the league with a .382 average (.42 points higher than the second place batter) and nine hit-by-pitches. The Merced native also ranks first in OBP (.484), slugging percentage (.605) and OPS (1.089). Warming Bernabel currently sits third at a .333 average, Braxton Fulford ranks seventh at .302 and Adael Amador sits ninth at .301.

SECOND OUTING SUCCESS: Last night, Grizzlies pitchers McCade Brown and Jarrod Cande had successful second outings in a Fresno uniform. Brown took a no-decision after five stellar innings. The righty allowed one earned run on two hits and a pair of walks while striking out 10. The 10 punchouts were a career-high for the Indiana product and a team-high for the Grizzlies this season. Jarrod Cande suffered the touch-luck defeat after three frames of work. Cande fanned a career-best five batters and did not issue a walk.

TIME TO DOMINATE WITH CASTILLO: The Grizzlies give the ball tonight to Brayan Castillo for the sixth time this year. Over his first two starts, Castillo did not allow an earned run while fanning eight over 9.2 innings. The 21-year old Dominican native enters his fifth professional season with the Colorado Rockies organization. At instructional ball, Castillo showed a 93-97 MPH fastball, a slider that showed more depth than tilt and a changeup in the high-80s. Read more about the righty on Page 2.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

HOW 2022 WILL LOOK IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: The 2022 California League regular season will be split into two halves. The first half ends on June 23rd with the second half beginning on June 24th. Four of the eight teams in the Single-A California League will make the playoffs. The first and second half division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (4-6), Beige (4-2), Black & Gold (1-0), Gray (8-3), Specialty Promo (0-1), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (1-2).

MAY 14, 2022 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

RHP Victor Juarez (2-0, 3.20) vs LHP Yaifer Perdomo (0-3, 9.49)

MAY 15, 2022 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK- 1:00 PM PT

LHP Mason Green (2-1, 2.96) vs LHP Liam Norris (0-0, 3.66)

MAY 17, 2022 VS. RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 11:05 AM PT

RHP Edgardo Henriquez (1-1, 4.11) vs RHP Cullen Kafka (1-1, 4.09)

MAY 18, 2022 VS. RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Jerming Rosario (1-2, 6.88) vs RHP Case Williams (1-1, 4.26)

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.