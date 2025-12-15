Stockton Kings vs. Rip City Remix - Game Highlights
Published on December 15, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Stockton Kings YouTube Video
Check out the Stockton Kings Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 15, 2025
- Santa Cruz Warriors Announce Pajama Night on December 27 to Wrap up 2025 Season of Giving Initiatives - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Hustle Hang on to Defeat Magic - Memphis Hustle
- Austin Spurs Agree to Trade with San Diego Clippers - Austin Spurs
- Clippers Complete Comeback to Defeat the Santa Cruz Warriors - San Diego Clippers
- Santa Cruz Drops Final Tip-Off Tournament Match 122-112 to San Diego - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Stockton Kings Stories
- Stockton Kings to Host Annual Kings Collide Game at Golden 1 Center on January 3
- Stockton Kings Fall to Salt Lake City Stars
- Stockton Kings Defeat Valley Suns, 131-112
- Stockton Kings Complete Comeback Win over Valley Suns
- Stockton Kings Split Series in Win over San Diego Clippers