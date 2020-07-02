Stingers Win Home Opener over Rox

(Willmar, M.N.)- Fans had to wait longer than usual, but they finally saw the Stingers get their first win of 2020.

On a highly-anticipated, long-awaited home opener, the Willmar Stingers toppled the St. Cloud Rox to kick off their 2020 campaign.

The Stingers were finally back at Bill Taunton Stadium after COVID-19 delayed the start of the season as John Bezdicek got the start for Willmar in the home opener.

The lefty Bezdicek came out strong tossing four innings for the Stingers only surrendering one hit. Relievers Gavin Gorrell and Landon Green continued to pitch strong, not allowing any earned runs in relief. The Rox only two runs of the game came via the error.

While the Stingers scored two runs off errors themselves, the difference maker came off the bat of Kyle Manzardo. The Washington State product homered to right field in the seventh inning for the only RBI of the game.

Stinger vet Jayson Newman came on in the ninth and preserved the 3-2 lead to pick up a save and the Stingers first win of the season.

Landon Green got the win and Rox pitcher Nate Peterson was saddled with the loss.

The Stingers are back in action on the road tomorrow to face Waterloo. First pitch is at 6:35 CST.

