Pit Spitters Power by Resorters

July 2, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters enjoyed a dominant pitching performance from their bullpen, retiring 24 of the final 26 Great Lakes Resorters hitters en route to a 6-2 opening day victory Wednesday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Six Pit Spitter pitchers combined for nine innings of four-hit baseball on only two walks and 12 strikeouts while snagging six stolen bases in the win.

Great Lakes plated a pair of runs in the top-half of the first inning off of three-straight singles and a wild pitch before Traverse City responded with a couple runs of their own to tie the game at 2-2 heading into the second. Central Michigan standout and Great Lakes starter, Jordan Patty, got the first two Traverse City hitters to ground out in the bottom-half of the second inning, before an error and back-to-back walks from reliever, Cal Djuraskovic, opened the door for a Spencer Schwellenbach two-RBI single to forge Traverse City ahead 4-2. The Resorters managed only two baserunners past the second inning as Traverse City plated two more runs in the seventh to put the finishing touches on a 6-2 victory.

Pit Spitters reliever, Braxton Bragg (1-0), tossed two innings allowing no runs on one walk in the win - while Resorters arm, Cal Djuraskovic (0-1), threw 1.1 frames allowing three walks and a hit in his first loss on the year. The Pit Spitters improve to 1-0 on the campaign while the Resorters fall to 0-1 in their first game as a newly formed franchise.

UP NEXT

The Traverse City Pit Spitters return to Turtle Creek Stadium Thursday night to take on their other northern division foe, Northern Michigan Dune Bears, starting at 7:05PM. Pre-game coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins at 6:45PM. Tickets are available for all Pit Spitters/Dune Bears/Resorters games at pitspitters.com or by calling the front office at (231) - 943 - 0100.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.