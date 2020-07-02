July 3 Is Sold Out

July 2, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





This is going to be an incredible American baseball game presented by Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler! The Eide's will have a huge surprise on the field to benefit our community, you have to see it to believe it!

At the end of the game expect the best firework show of the year from Memory Fireworks! It's the RED WHITE AND BOOM show, it's even synced to music!

This show is sold out, but you can get tickets to the 4th of July day or night game here!

