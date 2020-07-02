Larks Set Car Wash

BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks, Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler are teaming up for their first ever car wash event. "Clark's Car Wash" will be at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark parking lot on July 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The car wash is free, but donations are encouraged. All donations will go to Bismarck Public Schools and they will be double matched by Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler. If someone donates $20, Eide will donate an additional $40.

This will be more than just a regular car wash. The Larks will bring their trademark entertainment, mascots and dancing. Townsquare Media is bringing a radio remote to jam to. Baseball players from the Larks, Bismarck Bull Moose and Mandan Flickertails will help with the washing.

Cars will enter the parking lot on Hannifin Street, directly off of Front Street. From there, each car will be guided through the various cleaning stations. Cars will exit onto Sweet Avenue looking squeaky clean.

Learn more about the event at Larksbaseball.com.

