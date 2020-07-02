Hinderleider Leads Rafters to Opening Night Win

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Jacob Hinderleider hit a three-run triple in the ninth to cap off a 10-5 win for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Wednesday over the Green Bay Booyah. Hinderleider was two for three with five RBIs from an RBI single in the third, a sacrifice fly in the eighth, and the bases-clearing triple.

In the opener of the 2020 Northwoods League season, the Rafters started strong with runs in the first and second. Hinderleider hit Ryan Walstad home with a single in the third. In the fourth, Rafters returners Jack-Thomas Wold and Jake Dunham teamed up to put runners on second and third for right fielder Andy Garriola. Garriola made contact for an RBI groundout, making the score 2-0.

Green Bay rallied with a couple two-run home runs in the fifth, but the Rafters offense erupted in the eighth and ninth for nine runs. The Rafters batted around in the eighth with RBIs from Jacob Hinderleider, Andy Garriola, Christian Sepulveda, and Austin Kryszczuk. The ninth added three more runs to the lead, and Ricky Castro struck out the side to close down the first win for the Rafters in 2020.

Tomorrow, the Rafters conclude the Green Bay home-and-away series with the home opener at Witter Field at 6:35pm. If you can't make it to Witter Field, coverage of the game can be seen on Northwoods League TV and heard on AM 1320 WFHR.

