Bombers Bounce Growlers in 2020 Season Opener

Battle Creek Bombers at bat in the season opener

KALAMAZOO, MI., - The Battle Creek Bombers took down the Kalamazoo Growlers in their opening day matchup by a score of 4-1.

On the mound for the Bombers was Pablo Arevalo (Southern Illinois University) who started and won the game, throwing five innings, one run and five strikeouts. Eamon Horwedel (Ohio University) started for the Growlers and recorded two innings of no-hit ball, only giving up one walk.

The Bombers jumped to an early lead in the third inning after Chris Brown (Triton College) gave up two straight walks to start the inning. The bases were loaded when TJ McKenzie (Vanderbilt University) was hit by a pitch, resulting in the first run of the season for the Bombers. Brown struggled through the inning, surrendering three runs on one hit, two walks and two batters who were hit by a pitch. Coming in to score was Bradley Goulet (University of Arkon), Nate Stolze (Miami University) and Seth Tucker (Hendrix College).

The Bombers would tack on one more run in the fourth inning when Tucker scored on an RBI-single from McKenzie.

Kalamazoo mustered up one run in the top of the fifth, as Jake Topolski (Duke University) scored on a single to right field.

No runs were scored after the fifth inning but the Growlers came close. Luke Murphy (Vanderbilt University) could not find the strike zone and walked two of the four batters he faced. Murphy was pulled with the bases loaded in the top of the eight in favor of Evan Ingram (Hendrix College). The Div. II standout managed to work out of the jam, striking out the two batters he would face. Ingram finished the game for the Bombers in the ninth, as he forced two Growlers to ground out and struck out another.

It was a sloppy game for both sides, as the two teams would combine for six errors.

Both teams will be at it again tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m., with the Growlers acting as the home team at Homer Stryker Field.

