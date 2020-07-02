MoonDogs Drop First Game of 2020 Season to Bucks in Mankato

July 2, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release





Mankato, Minn. - The Mankato MoonDogs lost their first game of the 2020 regular season 9-3 to the Waterloo Bucks Wednesday night at Franklin Rogers Park.

Bucks' third baseman, Charley Hesse, was a menace for the MoonDogs Wednesday evening. ---He raked for a 2-for-3 night that included three RBI, a double and a walk. He plated the first run, an RBI single, that drove in Jayden Kiernan that got things going early. From there, they piled it on with six more runs between the fourth and fifth innings.

The MoonDogs responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth. Second baseman Evan Berkey recorded both RBI with a single to centerfield that shrunk the Bucks lead to 7-2 through five.

The Dogs plated another in the sixth after the catcher, Max Wright, drove a double deep into the right-field alley to score Danny Borgstrom from first. The MoonDogs mounted a couple more rallies from that point on, but each went for none. The Bucks sealed the deal with another pair of runs in the eighth.

Bucks pitcher Carter Lyles was credited with the win on Wednesday for his inning of work in relief. He followed up Bucks starter, Dusty Schramm, and surrendered a pair of hits. Schramm worked the first two innings was hit off once for a double and walked one batter.

On the home side of the hill, MoonDogs starter Shane Gray worked through two innings, surrendered one run and two hits. He struck out two along the way.

The MoonDogs now take two days off before heading to Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo, Iowa, to take on the Bucks again Saturday night at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.