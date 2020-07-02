Bombers Release 2020 Promotions Schedule
July 2, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release
BATTLE CREEK, MI,. - The Bombers 2020 promotions schedule has been released for the abbreviated season. It is highlighted by TWOsdays at C.O. Brown Stadium, where for five Tuesday games, the Bombers will offer $2 hotdog and beer or hotdog and soda combos along with $2 popcorn.
Other promotional nights include the likes of Scout Night, Faith Night, Essential Heroes Night and Hometown Heroes Night. The Bombers are also bringing back a fan favorite with a new spin in the Revel and Roll West Friends and Family ticket package. On Thursday, August 6 or Thursday Aug. 27, fans can receive four tickets, four hats, four bobbleheads, four hot dogs and four free games of bowling at Revel and Roll West for $34.99.
Thursday's will once again be the perfect night to quench your thirst as Budweiser is back with Thirsty Thursdays. These nights will be highlighted by $2 Bud Lights, $3 Seltzers, and $4 Craft Beers from Territorial Brewing Company. On Saturday, July 18, the Moe Skeeter will welcome all his canine companions back to C.O. Brown Stadium for Bark in the Park night.
Single game tickets are also on sale and can be purchased online. For questions or concerns, call the Bombers front office at (269) 962-0735.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2020
- Bombers Release 2020 Promotions Schedule - Battle Creek Bombers
- Larks Set Car Wash - Bismarck Larks
- Hinderleider Leads Rafters to Opening Night Win - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Loggers Roll over Rivets on Opening Night 1-0 - La Crosse Loggers
- MoonDogs Drop First Game of 2020 Season to Bucks in Mankato - Mankato MoonDogs
- Pit Spitters Power by Resorters - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Stingers Win Home Opener over Rox - Willmar Stingers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Battle Creek Bombers Stories
- Bombers Release 2020 Promotions Schedule
- Battle Creek Looks Poised to Make Big Splash in Historic 2020 Shortened Season
- COVID-19 Impacts Baseball Culture, Enables Bombers to Get Talent with Leagues Canceled
- From Basement to Baseball: How Bombers Overcame Pandemic to Get Ready for Season
- 2020 Battle Creek Bomb Squad Released