Stingers Win 13-11 Over Hot Tots

June 18, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

MINOT, ND - Stingers win 3rd straight game and the first of the 4 game series in Minot with a 13-11 victory over the Hot Tots. This is the third consecutive game where the Stingers have scored 10+ runs.

After sweeping the Larks, and a Moondogs loss last night, the Stingers have gained sole possession of first place in the Great Plains West. They extended their lead to 1.5 games with the win. Willmar has won 10 consecutive games against the Hot Tots.

Stingers took an early lead in the 1st inning from a fielder's choice and an RBI single from Nico Senese (Georgia Tech). Senese ended the game with 3 hits and 3 RBIs.

Willmar led 3-0 heading to the bottom of the 4th inning, but the Hot Tots scored 4 runs thanks to RBI singles from Wyatt Reginato (Colorado State University - Pueblo) and Mateo Serna (Missouri), mixed in with a bases loaded walk.

The lead did not last long as the Stingers responded with 9 runs in the 4th inning. Senese had his 2nd RBI single of the game, followed by a 2-run single from Trevor Winterstein (Augustana). The big blow was a 3-run homer from Andrew Sojka (California State-Northridge) which gave Willmar a 12-4 lead.

Minot chipped away at the lead; they scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 4th, and then added 3 more in the 7th, and 2 in the 8th. The Hot Tots had the bases loaded and 2 outs in the 9th inning, with a chance to win the game. Aiden Hansen (Minnesota State-Mankato) came in and struck out the only batter he faced to earn the save.

Stingers Starter Ian Koosman (Paradise Valley CC) was credited with the win after pitching 3 innings, allowing 5 hits, 4 runs (all earned), 2 walks and 5 strikeouts.

Hot Tots starter Davis Marton (Minot State) pitched 3 innings, and allowed 4 hits, 3 runs (all earned), 3 walks, and 2 strikeouts. Thomas Leiden (Grambling State) was credited with the loss after pitching 0.1 innings, allowing 3 hits, 6 runs (all earned), and 3 walks.

Hansen was also tonight's Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game after stranding the bases loaded and earning the save.

Stingers and Hot Tots play a doubleheader tomorrow; game 1 starts at 9:05 A.M. with game 2 slated for 6:35 P.M.

