Rox Take No-Hitter into Ninth Inning in Shutout of Bismarck

June 18, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox' Ben Higdon on game day

BISMARCK, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (9-10) blanked the Bismarck Larks (11-10) with a 6-0 road victory on Tuesday, June 18th. The Rox held Bismarck hitless through eight innings en route to their first shutout of the season.

Rox pitching buried Bismarck all night, beginning with Phil Brennaman's (University of Louisiana at Lafayette) first start of the summer. The right-hander dealt 3 2/3 hitless innings while striking out five. Austin Henry (University of Oklahoma) followed by getting four more outs with the Larks still scoreless and hitless. The next three innings fell to Dallin Harrison (University of San Diego), who preserved the shutout and no-hitter at the time while striking out one. Sean Hogan (Ave Maria University) finished out the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

Meanwhile, the Rox offense picked up where it left off in Sunday's 11-4 takedown of Mankato, striking in the first inning. Jake Perry (University of Minnesota) turned a leadoff walk by Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas) into the game's opening run with a right-field single. Smith got on base again as the third inning's leadoff man, coming around to score via Tyler Bishop's (University of Nebraska Omaha) double. Bishop would then come home on a single by Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa). Finally, the Rox executed a double steal that brought Ben Higdon (University of Kentucky) down from third as the fourth St. Cloud run.

Perry added a second RBI as part of his three-hit game with a single in the fifth, putting the Rox ahead by five. Another St. Cloud insurance run crossed the plate in the ninth, as Ben Higdon singled on the first pitch he saw to drive in Bishop. Both Higdon and Bishop recorded two base hits in the ballgame.

The Rox will continue their four-game series and six-game road trip with a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 19th. Their next two games against the Larks are scheduled for 9:05 a.m. and 6:35 p.m. After another 6:35 first pitch on Thursday, the Rox will head to Willmar for games against the Stingers on Friday and Saturday. Rox baseball will return to St. Cloud on Sunday, June 23rd for a game against the Mankato MoonDogs, presented by Coborn's. It'll be a Coborn's Kids Day, which means kids will have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

Northwoods League Stories from June 18, 2024

