Chucks Fishing for a Win - Catch Nine Runs and a Victory
June 18, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
The Woodchucks win their 8th in a row and improve to 8-0 at home after defeating the Lakeshore Chinooks 9-1 in game one of the series.
Isaac Webb (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) led off the game for the Chucks with a solo homerun, continuing his hot hitting. The first leadoff homerun of the season had the Chucks up 1-0.
Back on the mound for his third start, Tyler Smith (U of South Alabama) had a solid start to his outing with four scoreless innings picking up four strikeouts. Chucks still led 1-0 onto the bottom of the fourth.
In the fourth, the Chucks broke it open with five runs on three hits and three walks. Isaac Webb found two more RBIs with his second hit, a double to left-field that scored his college teammate Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) and Jake Berkland (Mankato St.). The Chucks led 6-0 after four.
Tyler Smith continued his good outing with two more scoreless innings. He did not allow a hit until two outs in the 5th. He would leave after six with a final line of two hits, five strikeouts, and no earned runs. It's his third straight start with six innings pitched and at least 5 K's.
In the 7th, the Chucks added three more runs on four straight singles to lead off the inning. Jake Berkland had two RBIs on his single to give the Chucks a 9-1 lead.
Evan Alwine (Fl. International U) came in needing three outs to send the Chucks to another victory. He allowed the bases loaded but no runs would score, and the Chucks win game one of the series with the Chinooks.
The Chucks will be back at home tomorrow to finish the series with the Chinooks. It's 'Friends' night at Athletic Park, and it's game two of the five game home stand!
