Huskies' Bats Hushed by Honkers in Big Defeat in Rochester

June 18, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







The Duluth Huskies were defeated by the Rochester Honkers, 13-3, Tuesday night at Mayo Field. The loss snapped a four-game road winning streak for the Huskies.

The Honkers (5-16) entered the game near the bottom of the league standings, but it sure didn't look like it against the Huskies (12-10). Rochester led as big as 9-0 and silenced a Huskies offense that scored 22 runs across two games just a day ago.

The major damage came in a seven run third inning for Rochester that saw 12 Honkers bat and record a home run, one of three in the game for Rochester, four singles, three hit batters and a walk.

Gilbert Saunders got the start for Duluth and struggled in two plus innings of work allowing six hits and six runs.

On offense, despite recording 11 hits on the game, the Huskies did not score until the seventh. MJ Sweeney had himself another good day at the plate, going 3-for-5 with another RBI.

The game also saw the return of Boots Landry to the lineup for the Huskies, roping a double off the wall in center in his first at-bat before being lifted in the late innings.

Yet, it was still a disappointing result for the Huskies with a huge chance to pull into first place in the Great Plains East against a struggling team. Instead, they fall to one back with teams around them holding games in hand.

The two teams will rematch tomorrow at Mayo Field in a Wednesday matinee. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.