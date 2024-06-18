Rockers and Dock Spiders Square off in I-41 Showdown

Green Bay Rockers infielder Cooper Kelly

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After an off day, the Rockers will play in the I-41 showdown at Neuroscience Group Field in Appleton against the Fond Du Lac. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

In the Rocker's last game against Royal Oak, the team put together a late surge. Payton Mansfield (Jacksonville State) singled to center field to drive in the Rockers first two runs. Jake Bold (Princeton) and Seth Farni (Ole Miss) continued the hot streak in the seventh and eighth bringing Green Bay within two. But the Rockers couldn't rally any more than that, and the game finished 8-5 in favor of the Leprechauns

Mikel Howell (Southern Arkansas) will start for Green Bay against the Dock Spiders. He's thrown 15.1 innings so far in three starts for the team, with 11 strikeouts to just six walks.

Fond Du Lac is going with David Dean (Oklahoma) on the mound. In his four starts for the Dock Spiders, he has 10 strikeouts with only four earned runs given up.

The Rockers will travel to Fond Du Lac tomorrow before returning to Capital Credit Union Park on June 20th for a double header against the Minnesota Mud Puppies. Game one is scheduled to begin at 12:05 pm, and game two is slated to start at 6:35 pm. The Coves will perform live music before the first contest, and the NEW Dueling Pianos will perform prior to the second. Both are set to begin an hour before first pitch.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

