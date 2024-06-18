Rafters Execute Two Separate Comebacks, Win 8-6

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - Two separate deficits didn't faze the Rafters Tuesday night.

When they were down 2-0 in the fourth, they came back. And when they were down 6-5 in the seventh, they did it again.

"I think it was our best performance as far as at the plate, in terms of hitting," said Field Manager Kirk Shrider. "The off day does a lot for your energy and your hype so that was beneficial as well."

Arnad Mulamekic got the start for Wisconsin Rapids and allowed two runs in three innings. He labored throughout the entire outing, walking three and tossing 57 pitches.

After Maddux Thornton came in and carded a scoreless fourth, the Rafters offense erupted. Trotter Boston notched an RBI single, Cashel Dugger drove in two of his own, and Owen McElfatrick drove in Mason Onate with a single too.

Thornton would settle things down in his three innings of work, giving up two runs (one earned) in three innings. He did dance around trouble a few times, getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth and a first-and-third situation in the sixth.

Jack Weissinger was handed the ball to keep the lead in the seventh and immediately faltered, ceding three straight hits and two runs for the Battle Jacks. Those two runs gave Battle Creek a 6-5 lead entering the seventh-inning stretch.

In the bottom of the seventh, Walker Buchanon, Boston, and Kyler McIntosh all notched clutch RBI knocks to take the lead right back. To add salt to the wound for Battle Creek, it was against their shutdown reliever Jack Messmore who had not allowed a run all year.

Juan Berrios survived a shaky eighth and then Max Whitesell came in to slam the door in the ninth. And he did exactly that, requiring only 14 pitches to set down the Battle Jacks with two strikeouts.

"Walking out there and knowing all the guys are behind me, I feel like I'm in control," said Whitesell, who now leads the Northwoods League with five saves. "We were struggling, and we kind of figured out why. Hopefully we get on a nice little streak here to make up for last week."

This was yet another comeback for the Rafters after they executed one down seven runs on Sunday against Lakeshore. While the pitching staff is still searching for some answers, the offense has come alive in the past two games. They will look for a series sweep tomorrow against Battle Creek.

"A team that travels like that and comes this far to play is not looking to lose tomorrow and they will come back and try and capture a win," said Shrider. "We gotta be ready... and take care of business tomorrow"

Khalin Kapoor will have the call on the NWL+ App and Andy Jachim will be live on WFHR - 97.5 FM, 1320 AM for first pitch at 6:35.

