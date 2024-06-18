Express Fall Apart Late, Lose Game 1 to La Crosse

Eau Claire, WI - On a humid night in Eau Claire, the Express collapsed late and dropped game one of the series by a score of 12-9.

It was the Express offense that got off to an immaculate start, in which they jumped out to an early 6-0 lead. Eau Claire hit for the cycle in the inning, including two home runs from Gabe Richardson (Minnesota- Duluth) and Dylan Knowles (Cal Poly). They followed that with a two-run shot from Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) the in the second inning to jump out to an early 8-1 lead.

That would be where the offense stalled, as the Trains were only able to grab one more run tonight. The Loggers broke free in the top of the fifth inning, where they were able to manufacture four runs across to bring the score to 8-5. La Crosse exploded for a seven run seventh inning, thanks to some walks, wild pitches, and timely hitting. The Express threatened in the bottom half of the ninth, loading the bases, but came up short.

The Express got a quality start from newcomer Ryan Speshyock (Stanford), who threw for three innings, allowing one run on two hits, while striking out six. However, this would not be enough, as the bullpen could not hang on to the lead. Kaden Taque (California) picked up the win (2-0), as he tossed three no hit innings along with five strikeouts. Brendan Strenke (Creighton) took the loss (1-1), and Reece Beuter (Iowa) picked up the save (1).

The Express look to bounce back tomorrow and split the series. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT at Carson Park.

