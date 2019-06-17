Stingers Top Mankato

Willmar, Minn. - The Stingers move to 6-0 against the Mankato Moondogs tonight after a 1-0 victory. This is the second time the Stingers have swept the Moondogs.

It was a pitcher's duel as five total pitchers gave up a combined seven hits and one earned run. Polo Portela (Cumberland) made his fourth start for the Stingers. He was electric in tonight's performance throwing six scoreless innings. Portela commanded the zone striking out five Moondogs without issuing a walk. Portela was tonight's CDI Player of the game.

Kevin Sanez (San Jose State) broke up the no-hitter in the third with a one out single. It wasn't until the fifth that the Stingers recorded their second hit off the bat of Cal Elvers (Miami Ohio). Bryant Claunch (North Alabama) was first in relief tonight. He continued the efficiency of Portela with 1.2 innings worth of solid pitching. He did not allow a run while striking out two batters.

Later, it was Elvers that broke up the scoreless game. His two out double scored Brandon Bohning (Northridge) from second. The last hit of the ball game came off the bat of Sam Baier (Augustana) in the eighth. Casey Cobb (Alabama) slammed the door on the Moondogs pitching the last 1.1 innings. The Moondogs were hitless against Cobb. The Stingers left Mankato victorious with a final score of 1-0.

