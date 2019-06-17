Rafters Split with Mallards

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (11-9) saw a four-game win streak come to a close with a 4-1 loss to the Madison Mallards (15-6) Monday night.

The Mallards put up one run in both the second and third innings and led 2-0 all the way to the eighth inning. In the top of the eighth, Madison added two more runs, including an RBI single by Timo Schau. The Rafters got on the board in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly to right field by Jake Dunham.

Jack Sinclair went three innings as the starter, posting one strikeout, and getting the loss. Winston Allen pitched three shutout innings in relief, striking out two batters. Dylan Mulvihill, Brayden Bonner, and Zack Hunsicker each pitched one inning out of the bullpen for the Rafters.

Madison's Lowell Schipper gets the win with five innings and eight strikeouts. Tonight's game was game one of a four-game homestand for the Rafters.

Wisconsin Rapids now prepares for a two-game home set with the Lakeshore Chinooks starting Tuesday for Outdoors Night at Historic Witter Field.

