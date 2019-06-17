Rafters Look to Extend Win Streak at Home against Mallards

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (11-8) ride a four-game win streak into a Monday night matchup with the Madison Mallards (14-6) and look to secure another series sweep in game two.

The Rafters came back from a 2-0 deficit on the road against the Mallards Sunday. Jake Dunham hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning and new Rafter CJ Willis, who went 2-for-3, added his second RBI of the night in the ninth to secure the 4-3 win.

The Rafters are a league-best 8-2 in their last 10 games and lead the league in ERA with 2.73. Richie Schiekofer leads the league with a .464 batting average. The Rafters hold a 3-2 advantage over the Mallards in the season series.

Jack Sinclair gets the start for Wisconsin Rapids. The Central Florida product has a 0.00 ERA and a 1-0 record through two starts, notching four strikeouts. The Mallards are projected to start right-handed pitcher Lowell Schipper.

Game time is 7:05 p.m. and it will be Pie Night at the ballpark, featuring "The Great Witter Field Pie-Baking Contest."

