Mallards Suit up for Two Road Games

MADISON,Wis. - The Madison Mallards (14-6) suffered a close 4-3 loss against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (11-8) yesterday, to complete their five game homestand. The Mallards went 3-2 in their past five home games and still hold the first place spot in the Great Lakes West division.

This evening, the Mallards are traveling to Witter Field to complete a two game series against the Rafters. The Rafters are currently tied for second place in the Great Lakes West division with the Green Bay Booyah (11-8), trailing two and a half games behind the Mallards.

Starting on the mound for the Mallards is RHP Lowell Schipper (Richmond). The matchup against the Rafters marks Schippers fourth start of the season. He currently holds a 2-1 record with triumphs over the Lakeshore Chinooks (6-13) and Kokomo Jackrabbits (10-9). His last start was against the Rafters on June 9. He currently holds a 2.40 ERA, has accumulated 13 strikeouts and only eight walks over 15 innings pitched. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

To complete their road trip, the Mallards are traveling to Wausau, Wisconsin, to compete against the Woodchucks. The Woodchucks sit at third place in the Great Lakes West division, three and a half games behind the first place Mallards. The last time the teams met, the Woodchucks and Mallards split the two game series.

Slated on the bump to face the Woodchucks is RHP, Quinn Gudaitis (Illinois Wesleyan). The game against the Woodchucks will be Gudaitis's fourth start for the Mallards, his last was against the Rafters on June 10. Gudaitis has ta 2-1 record with victories over Lakeshore (6-15) and Kokomo (12-9). Over 13 innings pitched, he has earned a 4.15 ERA, 14 strikeouts and eight walks. First pitch at Athletic Park is set for 6:35 p.m.

The Mallards return to the Duck Pond on June 19 to complete their two game series against the Woodchucks. The evening will feature an appearance by Charlie Berens from the Manitowoc Minute, and a t-shirt giveaway in the Great Dane Duck Blind. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and gates will open at 5:35 p.m. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

