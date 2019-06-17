Disastrous Fifth Leads to 9-3 Bucks Loss

June 17, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release





The Waterloo Bucks (11-11) could not recover from a five-run fifth inning put up by the Thunder Bay Border Cats (8-14) on Monday evening, falling by a 9-3 final. With a La Crosse loss to Eau Claire, the Bucks remain in a tie for first place in the Great Plains-East subdivision.

Bennett Hostetler (2-5, R, SB) and Alex Ronnebaum (2-4, 2B, RBI) each produced multi-hit games for the Bucks, with Hostetler adding some flashy defense at shortstop.

Drew Irvine received the loss after going 6.0 innings of seven-hit baseball, allowing six runs, five earned while striking out two. Brett Lockwood (1.1 ip, 3K) and Connor Anderson (1.0 ip, BB) combined for 2.1 scoreless innings to finish out the game.

Waterloo hits the road on Tuesday to open a two-game road series with La Crosse, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on the Bucks Radio Network powered by 1650 The Fan.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.