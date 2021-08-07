Stingers Drop Series Opener against MoonDogs

Willmar, Minn. - Mankato takes Game 1 of the weekend series against the Stingers by a final count of 8-3.

Nolan Pender pitched a great game for the MoonDogs, tossing six shutout innings and earning the win. He allowed two hits, one walk and struck out five.

The first three innings of the ballgame were scoreless, then Matt Higgins scored on a wild pitch after doubling earlier in the frame.

In the fifth, the MoonDogs added four. Two runs scored on a double by third baseman Jack Costello (he subsequently scored on a wild pitch), and Will Hanafan doubled home Alex Baeza.

In the seventh, the MoonDogs plated two on a pair of RBI singles, one by Costello and another by right fielder Carson Yates.

The Stingers tried to make things interesting in the eighth as they scored three times. Brady Counsell came in on a wild pitch, and both Asa Awbrey and Tate Meiners walked with the bases loaded. The Stingers ultimately left the bases loaded in that frame.

Alex Baeza hit a long solo home run to right to extend Mankato's lead to 8-3, which wound up being the final.

The Stingers will look to end the two-game losing skid on Sunday, when they take on Mankato once again. First pitch from The Beehive is set for 5:05 p.m.

