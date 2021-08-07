Former Lakeshore Chinook Greg Deichmann Debuts with the Cubs

August 7, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - Former Lakeshore Chinook Greg Deichmann, made his Major League debut for the Chicago Cubs on Friday, August 6, 2021. Deichmann is the 267th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Deichmann, who played collegiately at Louisiana State University, played for the Lakeshore Chinooks in 2015. He was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 2nd round of the 2017 MLB draft.

In 2015 with the Chinooks, Deichmann played in 64 games and hit .239 with five home runs, 10 doubles and 32 RBI. He stole 16 bases and scored 27 times.

Deichmann began his professional career in 2017 with the Vermont Lake Monsters of the Short-Season A New York-Penn League. He played in 46 games and hit .274 with eight home runs, 10 doubles and four triples. He drove in 30, stole four bases and scored 31 times.

Deichmann started the 2018 season with the Athletics Rookie Level team in the Arizona League. After 11 games he was promoted to the Stockton Ports of the Hi-A California League. Between the two clubs he hit .216 over 58 games. He had seven home runs, 16 doubles and two triples. He drove in 28 and scored 27 times.

Deichmann moved up again for the 2019 season to the Midland RockHounds of the AA Texas League. In 80 games with Midland, he hit .219 with 11 home runs, 10 doubles and two triples. He stole a career high 19 bases and drove in 36.

Before last week's trade deadline Deichmann was traded to the Cubs along with Daniel Palencia for Andrew Chafin.

Deichmann was hitting .300 with the AAA West Las Vegas Aviators before the trade. Following the trade, he had played in seven games with the AAA East Iowa Cubs before his call up to the Cubs. In his Major League debut against the Chicago White Sox, Deichmann started the game in right field and singled in his first Major League at-bat.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.